Credit: YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVgmHJfrDdY

PODCAST: Charmin’s Future Bathroom Tech

Every year, big tech companies put on GIANT expos where they showcase all the newest high-tech “products” that their scientists have been working in the lab… Well, recently there was a brand new exhibition that made the news… And it gave the public a glimpse into the FUTURE OF BATHROOM TECHNOLOGY… And if these products actually come out, most of us may never get off the toilet ever again… Find out what they’re making, listen to the PODCAST!

