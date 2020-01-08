Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/8/20)

  • PICS: Nicki Minaj new wax figure debuted and we all have questions, a lot of questions

  • “The Masked Singer” spinoff is here….”THE MASKED DANCER“…and Ellen DeGeneres is producing! She’s done it on her SHOW ALREADY
  • PICS: JoJo Siwa bought a new house and there’s a candy bar in every room
  • The woman who inspired Jennifer Lopez’s turn on “Hustlers” is suing for $40 MILLION
  • VIDEO: Courteney Cox did a TikTok with her daughter
  • VIDEO: Watch Ryan Seacrest fall out of a chair and eat it
  • PICS: Pink and Carey Hart celebrated their 14th anniversary
  • Lizzo explains why she QUIT TWITTER

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only