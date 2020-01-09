Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/9/20)

- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ANNOUNCE they are stepping back from their roles as senior royals, are going to be financially independent & will split time between North America and England….and the INTERNET HAS JOKES & the BEST MEMES…they DEFIED The Queen’s orders & she is not laughing & the family is FURIOUS
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
- Leonardo DiCaprio helped SAVE A MAN’S LIFE that fell overboard a cruise ship & was treading water for 11 hours!
- Justin Bieber reveals he’s battling LYME DISEASE…and also took some time to beg fans to buy his song so it’ll go #1
- PICS: Grimes has a very interesting (some say frightening) way to announce she & Elon Musk are having a baby!
- Hollywood trainer Jillian Michaels wants to know why we’re celebraing Lizzo’s body ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.”
.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes." pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b
— AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020
- VIDEO: Green Day wants to throw a party in your backyard…if you live in California
- VIDEO: If Cardi B did the sound effects for “Star Wars” parody is resurfacing and we love it….
- Live “Young Frankenstein” is ABC’s next live MUSICAL
- Oscars will go NO HOST again in 2020
- Joaquin Phoenix will wear the SAME TUX to every awards show in an attempt to be greener