If you’ve ever watched Jeopardy, you know the questions can be EXTREMELY difficult for the average viewer… So we thought, wouldn’t it be fun to have a special version of the game… Where the questions are so easy, even the dumbest members of our show had a chance at getting them right?? It’s just like Jeopardy, but for stupid people… We played it, and it was MUCH better than we ever anticipated… Find out if you’re smarter than Jose, listen to the PODCAST!