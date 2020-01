Lets face it… The truth is, about 99.9% of the time… Our lives are pretty damn boring! Well, there is that .001% when something TRULY AMAZING happens to you… And it’s so ridiculous, people wouldn’t even believe that it’s real… We found a survey that shares the craziest stories about people that SOUNDS LIKE A LIE, but are absolutely true… Hear the funniest stories, listen to the PODCAST!!