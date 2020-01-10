Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/10/20)

- Harry Styles watched a stranger’s dog so the man could go grab his takeout…because not all heroes wear capes! And he revealed his GUILTY PLEASURE is working out to One Direction songs!
I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy pic.twitter.com/B5bQ7PQYdI
— Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020
- Meghan Markle is already BACK IN CANADA on Vancouver Island….and Prince Harry feared his MENTAL HEALTH was at risk if he didn’t step back from Royal life???? And Oprah DENIES having any part in the big Megxit decision!
- Andy Cohen gives Meghan Markle her FIRST REALITY TV SHOW OFFER
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian gave a tour of ginormous fridge & multiple pantries & she has enough food to feed a small country
My IG stories has a more in depth tour 🌽🍏🦞🍒🍋🥑🥦🧀🧇🍣🥥 pic.twitter.com/VvYWou01QS
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020
- Family releases Mac Miller posthumous album….hear the first single, “Good News”, HERE
- PICS: YouTuber Emma Chamberlain is Cosmo magazine’s covergirl!
- Beyonce & Jay Z gifted Reese Witherspoon an ENTIRE CASE of their champagne after she asked for a glass at the Golden Globes
- PICS: Amy Schumer just opened up about her IVF struggles & asked fans for help
- VIDEO: Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for getting him sober
- VIDEO: Why did “Undercover Boss” dress Drew Brees like a Geico caveman???
- Tiffany Haddish bought a microscope & is obsessed with LOOKING AT GERMS
- PICS: Timothee Chalamet has a tiny mustache & fans are losing it