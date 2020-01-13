Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/13/20)

  • Oscar NOMINATIONS ARE OUT….Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Frozen 2, all female directors all SNUBBED! 
  • VIDEO: Is this a tease for Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime show???
  • Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP is selling a $75 VAGINA SCENTED CANDLE…and sorry they are already sold out
  • People are comparing this dog to Seth Rogen & he is definitely here for it

View this post on Instagram

been gone

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
