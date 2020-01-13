Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/13/20)

- Oscar NOMINATIONS ARE OUT….Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Frozen 2, all female directors all SNUBBED!
- VIDEO: Is this a tease for Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime show???
- Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP is selling a $75 VAGINA SCENTED CANDLE…and sorry they are already sold out
- People are comparing this dog to Seth Rogen & he is definitely here for it
I’ve been tagged by dozens of people saying I look like this dog and I couldn’t be more flattered. https://t.co/x0y3fFmeMd
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 9, 2020
- Canadian woman’s dumb “Family Feud” answer just got her $10,000 worth of FREE POPEYE’S CHICKEN!
- Janelle Monae has just come out as NON BINARY
- Sharon Osbourne is now saying she DIDN’T FIRE AN ASSISTANT after her house fire
- Dina Lohan got WASTED AT OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE & drunkenly did a hit-and-rubn
- Billie Eilish is living her best life in Hawaii!
- The old Robin says ABC gave him pills to SHRINK HIS JUNK for “Batman”