This is definitely one of the most awkward parts of any relationship… When you go behind your significant other’s back… Only to find out they’ve been lying to you about something… And now, you have to figure out a sneaky way to confront them about that thing… Without letting them know you were snooping behind their back in the first place… Well, one of our listeners is about to start off her marriage with one of those “fun” conversations… And that’s why she wants our help, listen to the PODCAST!