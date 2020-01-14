Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/14/20)

- Did Kanye West fall off a horse during his Sunday Service??? Sadly, Kim Kardashian says it is NOT HIM
- After SUMMIT OF HEIRS that didn’t include Meghan Markle, The Queen says they “RESPECT AND UNDERSTAND” Harry & Meghan’s decision…but a LOT OF QUESTIONS remain!
- VIDEO: Will Smith surprises receptionist for her retirement….30 years after she worked with him!!!
- Will Smith couldn’t be friends with Tupac because Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith were CHILDHOOD FRIENDS & it made Will too insecure and jealous
- Sia once texted Diplo to see if he was up for some “NO-STRINGS SEX”
- PICS: Florence Pugh was naked when she found out about the “Little Women” Oscar nomination!
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez teases unreleased song “Boyfriend” and we’re dying to hear it!
- That dust on your fingers after you eat Cheetos….it’s called CHEETLE!
- Tina Fey & Amy Poehler will host the GOLDEN GLOBES