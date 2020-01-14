Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/14/20)

  • Did Kanye West fall off a horse during his Sunday Service??? Sadly, Kim Kardashian says it is NOT HIM

  • After SUMMIT OF HEIRS that didn’t include Meghan Markle, The Queen says they “RESPECT AND UNDERSTAND” Harry & Meghan’s decision…but a LOT OF QUESTIONS remain!
  • VIDEO: Will Smith surprises receptionist for her retirement….30 years after she worked with him!!!
  • Will Smith couldn’t be friends with Tupac because Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith were CHILDHOOD FRIENDS & it made Will too insecure and jealous
  • Sia once texted Diplo to see if he was up for some “NO-STRINGS SEX”
  • PICS: Florence Pugh was naked when she found out about the “Little Women” Oscar nomination!
  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez teases unreleased song “Boyfriend” and we’re dying to hear it!
  • That dust on your fingers after you eat Cheetos….it’s called CHEETLE!
  • Tina Fey & Amy Poehler will host the GOLDEN GLOBES

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
