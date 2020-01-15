Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/15/20)

  • Lizzo can fit sooooo much in that tiny little purse…and celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels DOUBLES DOWN on weight criticism and only regrets dragging Lizzo into it!

View this post on Instagram

YALL WANNA KNOW WHATS IN MY TINY BAG BITCH? 😏

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

  • Kim Kardashian accused of BOOING Tristan Thompson while courtside at the Lakers’ game but she says she was actually cheering him on!
  • “Jeopardy” officially finds the Greatest Player of All Time! CONGRATS to the winner Ken Jennings!
  • James Corden’s 2020 goal is to get to a point where he doesn’t have to wear SPANX UNDER HIS SUITS 
  • Meghan Markle makes an appearance at a Vancouver WOMEN’S CENTER….and will Canada foot the bill for the couple’s SECURITY? 
  • VIDEO: The Jonas brothers recreated the iconic “Don’t Be Rude” fight between Kim & Khloe Kardashian & even the Kardashians loved it!
  • Felicity Huffman’s cheating daughter, Sophia Macy, gets an ACTING GIG in Jordan Peele’s new “Twilight Zone”
  • Celebrities are PICKY EATERS too…here are the foods famous people hate!
  • Run DMC and Aerosmith will PERFORM TOGETHER at the Grammy’s
  • HOLY HELL how does 51-year-old Terry Crews look like this?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Rw-U2AhNw/

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only