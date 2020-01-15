Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/15/20)

- Lizzo can fit sooooo much in that tiny little purse…and celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels DOUBLES DOWN on weight criticism and only regrets dragging Lizzo into it!
- Kim Kardashian accused of BOOING Tristan Thompson while courtside at the Lakers’ game but she says she was actually cheering him on!
- “Jeopardy” officially finds the Greatest Player of All Time! CONGRATS to the winner Ken Jennings!
- James Corden’s 2020 goal is to get to a point where he doesn’t have to wear SPANX UNDER HIS SUITS
- Meghan Markle makes an appearance at a Vancouver WOMEN’S CENTER….and will Canada foot the bill for the couple’s SECURITY?
- VIDEO: The Jonas brothers recreated the iconic “Don’t Be Rude” fight between Kim & Khloe Kardashian & even the Kardashians loved it!
- Felicity Huffman’s cheating daughter, Sophia Macy, gets an ACTING GIG in Jordan Peele’s new “Twilight Zone”
- Celebrities are PICKY EATERS too…here are the foods famous people hate!
- Run DMC and Aerosmith will PERFORM TOGETHER at the Grammy’s
- HOLY HELL how does 51-year-old Terry Crews look like this?
