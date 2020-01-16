Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/16/20)

  • Akon is building a futuristic crypto city in Africa called “AKON CITY”
  • Halsey & Evan Peters are LIVING TOGETHER after 4 months of dating
  • “Friends” reunion special MIGHT NOT happen after all…and it’s all because of money
  • Jay Z files LAWSUIT against federal government on behalf of 29 inmates after violence erupts in Mississippi prison!
  • Here’s what date night with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra looks like

  • WWE Hall of Famer & father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson DIES AT 75
  • VIDEO: Wendy Williams made fun of Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip & has since ISSUED AN APOLOGY
  • Rihanna is PROMOTING her Valentine’s day lingerie line
  • Eva Mendes reveals she’s not acting much because, “As a MOTHER, there are many roles I won’t do.”

