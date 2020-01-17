Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/17/20)

- Without notice, Eminem’s new album “Music to be Murdered by”….his new video “Darkness” depicts the 2017 Vegas shooting and calls for GUN CONTROL…but he’s also being criticized for a lyric about the BOMBING at the Ariana Grande concert ****WARNING the video below depicts a realistic shooting & may be disturbing for some viewers
- Demi Lovato set to sing “The National Anthem” at the SUPER BOWL! Here’s a PREVIOUS PERFORMANCE to get you excited!
- Selena Gomez has a new neck tattoo, it says “Rare” which is the name of her new album
- I’m not sure how this is news but Jessica Biel is STILL MAD at Justin Timberlake for that PDA, cheating incident…what is duh?
- Details on NBC’s free, ad supported, PEACOCK STREAMING SERVICE…they are spending $17.3 billion on content this year that includes a “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, the “Saved By the Bell” revival, and the “PUNKY BREWSTER“
- Is Ariana Grande a song thief??? Some guy says Ariana Grande’s “7 RINGS” is a rip-off of a song he recorded a few years ago called “YOU NEED IT, I GOT IT”
- Ben & Jerry’s new flavor, “Netflix & Chill’d” …..and it’s peanut butter ice cream with salty pretzel swirls and gooey fudge brownies
- Drake posts old THANK YOU letter from the Obamas
- Green Day has a NEW SONG that samples Joan Jett
- Americans trust Google and Amazon MORE THAN TOM HANKS!
- Lindsay Lohan wants you all to know her NEW ALBUM drops in February