Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/21/20)

- The internet has lost their mind over this pic of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston…is that her finger inside his lapel???? And Courteney Cox LIKED SO MANY pics of Brad & Jenn’s reunion at SAG Awards….they even went to the SAME AFTER PARTY but don’t get too excited, they didn’t hang out at all. Is it all for the cameras??????
- VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston reacts to hearing that Brad Pitt cried while watching her SAG Awards backstage! VIDEO OF BRAD WATCHING HERE
- Chris Hemsworth will become a “human GUINEA PIG” for National Geographic’s new health docu-series
- P!NK is all about aging gracefully and naturally! She is a true ROCKSTAR
I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss
— P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020
- Cameron Diaz’s baby’s full name is RADDIX CHLOE WILDFLOWER MADDEN
- Prince Harry REJOINS Meghan Markle on Vancouver Island…and TMZ is reporting that Meghan Markle spent months using royal Instagram for POLITICAL MESSAGES
- An 83-year-old woman with DEMENTIA is #7 on the UK iTunes chart!
- PICS & VIDEO: Tim Tebow & Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters got married in South Africa & she wore David’s Bridal