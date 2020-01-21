Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/21/20)

  • The internet has lost their mind over this pic of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston…is that her finger inside his lapel???? And Courteney Cox LIKED SO MANY pics of Brad & Jenn’s reunion at SAG Awards….they even went to the SAME AFTER PARTY but don’t get too excited, they didn’t hang out at all. Is it all for the cameras??????

  • VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston reacts to hearing that Brad Pitt cried while watching her SAG Awards backstage! VIDEO OF BRAD WATCHING HERE
  • Chris Hemsworth will become a “human GUINEA PIG” for National Geographic’s new health docu-series
  • P!NK is all about aging gracefully and naturally! She is a true ROCKSTAR

  • Cameron Diaz’s baby’s full name is RADDIX CHLOE WILDFLOWER MADDEN
  • Prince Harry REJOINS Meghan Markle on Vancouver Island…and TMZ is reporting that Meghan Markle spent months using royal Instagram for POLITICAL MESSAGES
  • An 83-year-old woman with DEMENTIA is #7 on the UK iTunes chart!
  • PICS & VIDEO: Tim Tebow & Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters got married in South Africa & she wore David’s Bridal

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only