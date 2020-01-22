Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/22/20)

- Harry Styles works at Starbucks! Ok, his doppleganger does & now the internet is OBSESSED!
WAIT- THEY GOT HARRY STYLES WORKING AT STARBUCKS NOW? pic.twitter.com/gfyhgecY2P
— samantha (@ringsonhishands) January 19, 2020
- VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne gives an emotional interview where he says he has been battling Parkinson’s disease
- Did you see THOSE PICS of Meghan Markle walking her dogs with baby Archie in the carrier???? Well, Harry & Meghan are threatening to SUE OVER THEM!
- And here come the Super Bowl commercials….Lil Nas X & Sam Elliot are the stars for Doritos!
- Jessica Simpson opens up in NEW MEMOIR about childhood sexual abuse & says later, ‘I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills’
- Rihanna has been SPENDING TIME with Drake AND A$AP Rocky
- Ashley Graham announced the BIRTH OF HER BABY
- Surprise…Pamela Anderson is MARRIED AGAIN
- VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers go day drinking with Seth Meyers
- VIDEO: DANG Those Bachelor producers are good!!! “Bachelor” contestant Victoria Fuller treated to a private concert with country music star Chase Rice….she then has to admit that he is her EX BOYFRIEND! And Chase Rice is NOT HAPPY he was used as a pawn!
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian says her daughter North’s name really did come from a Jay Leno joke
- Robert Downey Jr. is talking about his BLACK FACE on “Tropic Thunder”, “90% of my black friends were like, ‘Dude, that was great.’ I can’t disagree with [the other 10%], but I know where my heart was.”