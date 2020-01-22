Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Single Land

Dawson met Jeanine at a house party and despite playing the dumb card by pretending not to know who Opra is (who doesn’t know Opra?!), he still managed to swap spit with her during a steamy make out session! If everything went as well as Dawson says…. why isn’t she calling him back?!

Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only