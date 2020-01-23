Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/23/20)

- Netflix released new trailer for Taylor Swift’s upcoming documentary, “Miss Americana”
- Lizzo covers ROLLING STONE, talks haters, bouncy back from heartbreak, body positivity and more!
@lizzobeeating appears on our latest cover. Click the link in our bio to read the story in full. The eight-time #Grammy nominee talks about dealing with haters, the bizarre rise of “Truth Hurts,” bouncing back from heartbreak, the body-positivity movement and more. “We eventually get used to everything,” she says. “So people just gon’ have to get used to my ass.” Photograph by @david_lachapelle
- Brad Pitt is completely sober now & APOLOGIZED to Jennifer Aniston
- VIDEO: “Star Wars” John Boyega bought his parents a house and we couldn’t love this video more!
- Juice WRLD did die of an ACCIDENTAL OVERDOSE
- Gwenyth Paltrow says, “Being the person perceive me to be is INHERENTLY TRAUMATIC“
- PICS: Look! Lana Del Rey flies economy too!
- VIDEO: Did Planters just kill Mr. Peanut in their Super Bowl ad????
- PICS: Jason Momoa visited a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh
- Eddie Murphy said Rodney Dangerfield told him that he would NEVER MAKE IT…and then they ran into each other a few years later