Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/23/20)

  • Netflix released new trailer for Taylor Swift’s upcoming documentary, “Miss Americana”

  • Lizzo covers ROLLING STONE, talks haters, bouncy back from heartbreak, body positivity and more!

  • Brad Pitt is completely sober now & APOLOGIZED to Jennifer Aniston
  • VIDEO: “Star Wars” John Boyega bought his parents a house and we couldn’t love this video more!
  • Juice WRLD did die of an ACCIDENTAL OVERDOSE
  • Gwenyth Paltrow says, “Being the person perceive me to be is INHERENTLY TRAUMATIC
  • PICS: Look! Lana Del Rey flies economy too!
  • VIDEO: Did Planters just kill Mr. Peanut in their Super Bowl ad????
  • PICS: Jason Momoa visited a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh
  • Eddie Murphy said Rodney Dangerfield told him that he would NEVER MAKE IT…and then they ran into each other a few years later

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only