Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/23/20)

@lizzobeeating appears on our latest cover. Click the link in our bio to read the story in full. The eight-time #Grammy nominee talks about dealing with haters, the bizarre rise of “Truth Hurts,” bouncing back from heartbreak, the body-positivity movement and more. “We eventually get used to everything,” she says. “So people just gon’ have to get used to my ass.” Photograph by @david_lachapelle