Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/24/20)

  • Julianna Hough is freaking everyone out with this EXORCISM-LIKE demonstration! This was part of a presentation at the World Economic Forum on holistic energy-releasing

  • VIDEO: Wendy Williams blames that big long juicy fart on a SCIENCE EXPERIMENT backstage
  • OMG we are so excited for the Super Bowl halftime show after Jennifer LOPEZ & SHAKIRA‘s hype videos!
  • PICS: Justin Bieber’s mustache…you won’t be able to unsee it…but his message is very important
  • Contestants on Netflix’s reality show, “The Circle”, only had PRIVACY in the bathroom when they asked for it!
  • Halsey apologizes after she accidentally calls for the DESTRUCTION of One World Trade Center
  • The Recording Academy is a huge ball of CHAOS, SEXISM before the Grammys!
  • Everyone is copying Dolly Parton’s “LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder” meme and these are some awesome CELEB COPYCATS
  • Courteney Cox posted a #TBT of “Friends” having their “last supper” before filming the finale

  • “Mean Girls” musical is being ADAPTED into a movie…when will this circle end?
  • Eminem defends the VIOLENCE on his new album

 

