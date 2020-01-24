Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/24/20)

- Julianna Hough is freaking everyone out with this EXORCISM-LIKE demonstration! This was part of a presentation at the World Economic Forum on holistic energy-releasing
- VIDEO: Wendy Williams blames that big long juicy fart on a SCIENCE EXPERIMENT backstage
- OMG we are so excited for the Super Bowl halftime show after Jennifer LOPEZ & SHAKIRA‘s hype videos!
- PICS: Justin Bieber’s mustache…you won’t be able to unsee it…but his message is very important
- Contestants on Netflix’s reality show, “The Circle”, only had PRIVACY in the bathroom when they asked for it!
- Halsey apologizes after she accidentally calls for the DESTRUCTION of One World Trade Center
- The Recording Academy is a huge ball of CHAOS, SEXISM before the Grammys!
- Everyone is copying Dolly Parton’s “LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder” meme and these are some awesome CELEB COPYCATS
- Courteney Cox posted a #TBT of “Friends” having their “last supper” before filming the finale
- “Mean Girls” musical is being ADAPTED into a movie…when will this circle end?
- Eminem defends the VIOLENCE on his new album