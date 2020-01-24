Credit: YouTube

James Corden Exposed! [VIDEO IN LINK]

While we all love “Carpool Karoake”, not everything is as it seems. James Corden was seen by fans filming the segment….and what they discovered will change the way you watch it forever! He’s NOT ACTUALLY DRIVING!!! Of course, this is a much safer situation for everyone involved but still…we are shook! However, we don’t love it any less.

Enjoy this…and all it’s safety anyway.

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
