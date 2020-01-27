Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/27/20)

- PICS: OMG Nick Jonas legit had food stuck in his teeth while performing at the Grammys, “And at least you all know I eat my greens”…and here’s more AWKWARD MOMENTS from the night
Here’s a reminder for those who forgot pic.twitter.com/MyVboHc2Zg
— K E V S J U N K (@KevsJunk) January 27, 2020
- Billie Eilish makes history as her album sweeps the 4 BIGGEST AWARDS at the Grammy’s, best new artist, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year, accepts with her 22-year-old BROTHER who produced and co-wrote the album
- Selena Gomez says she suffered EMOTIONAL ABUSE during her relationship with Justin Bieber
- VIDEO: Watch Alicia Keys & Boys II Men tear jerking tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammys
- PICS: The Grammys red carpet was all about taking risks…and we are here for it!
- Popstar Lewis Capaldi was nominated for Song of the Year…but someone confused him for a SEAT FILLER!
- VIDEO: Sean “Diddy” Combs calls out the Grammys, DEMANDS CHANGE and receives standing ovation, “Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be.”
- VIDEO: The Channing Tatum & Jessie J reunion is Instagram official