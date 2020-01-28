Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/28/20)

- VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon breaks down remembering Kobe Bryant….Jimmy Kimmel decides to run the show WITHOUT AN AUDIENCE and gets emotional during his tribute…and Ellen used the time to emotionally remind people to CELEBRATE LIFE EVERY DAY
- A LIVE ACTION “Bambi” is coming….excited or should Disney stop???
- PICS: Gwen Stefani is accused of ruining her face with
- Juice WRLD has thousands of UNRELEASED SONGS and his team is talking posthumous album
- Hailey Baldwin asked her parents to tell her if being with Justin Bieber was a “BAD IDEA”
- Noah Cyrus is DATING Machine Gun Kelly
- Nicki Minaj’s brother gets 25 YEARS TO LIFE for raping his stepdaughter
- Selena Gomez posts support for Demi Lovato’s GRAMMYS COMEBACK
- Snoop Dogg reveals his FAVORITE DISH of Martha Stewart’s to eat when he’s high
- Miley Cyrus wonders if she’ll ever be INVITED TO AN AWARDS SHOW again after she smoked weed on stage at the MTV Europe VMAs