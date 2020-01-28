Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/28/20)

  • A LIVE ACTION “Bambi” is coming….excited or should Disney stop???
  • PICS: Gwen Stefani is accused of ruining her face with
  • Juice WRLD has thousands of UNRELEASED SONGS and his team is talking posthumous album
  • Hailey Baldwin asked her parents to tell her if being with Justin Bieber was a “BAD IDEA”
  • Noah Cyrus is DATING Machine Gun Kelly
  • Nicki Minaj’s brother gets 25 YEARS TO LIFE for raping his stepdaughter
  • Selena Gomez posts support for Demi Lovato’s GRAMMYS COMEBACK
  • Snoop Dogg reveals his FAVORITE DISH of Martha Stewart’s to eat when he’s high
  • Miley Cyrus wonders if she’ll ever be INVITED TO AN AWARDS SHOW again after she smoked weed on stage at the MTV Europe VMAs

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only