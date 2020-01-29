Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/29/20)

  • BTS performs “Black Swan” on the Late Late Show with James Corden

  • Brad Pitt wore a name tag to an Oscars luncheon & the internet can’t get over it

  • Justin Bieber was scared to propose to Hailey Baldwin because he wasn’t sure if he COULD BE FAITHFUL
  • Jessica Simpson opens up about her battle with addiction

  • PICS: Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” started filming!
  • Claire Danes opens up about REJECTING the role of Rose in “Titanic” and how she has zero regret
  • VIDEO: Beyonce finally sent her Ivy Park/Adidas collection to Kim Kardashian after weeks of jokes that none of the Kardashians had be given anything
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth FINALIZE divorce…which was apparently simple since they have no kids and a prenup
  • VIDEO: Kelly Ripa auditioning to be one of Shakira’s backup dancers for Super Bowl?
  • BOTH Networks, CBS & NBC, that aired the very first Super Bowl in 1967 accidentally TAPED OVER the historic recordings…and the ONLY known recording was taped by a fan….and the NFL has threatened to SUE the family if they do anything with it
  • VIDEO: Shaq’s tearful monologue about Kobe Bryant…reveals he hadn’t spoken to him since Kobe’s last game in 2016
  • PICS: Ocotomom posted a pic of her octuplets on their 11th birthday!
  • If you need a smile…the Jon Bon Jovi singer is back, this time on a park bench!

