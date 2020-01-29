Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/29/20)

- BTS performs “Black Swan” on the Late Late Show with James Corden
- Brad Pitt wore a name tag to an Oscars luncheon & the internet can’t get over it
#BradPitt wearing a name tag to the #Oscars nominee luncheon, y'know… just incase 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hxu5nXDHCU
— British GQ (@BritishGQ) January 28, 2020
- Justin Bieber was scared to propose to Hailey Baldwin because he wasn’t sure if he COULD BE FAITHFUL
- Jessica Simpson opens up about her battle with addiction
.@JessicaSimpson tells @hodakotb in her first television interview after opening up about her battle with addiction: "I completely didn't recognize myself…I just realized I had to surrender." More of the interview airs tomorrow on @TODAYshow. pic.twitter.com/jUh7A0oD0a
— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) January 28, 2020
- PICS: Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” started filming!
- Claire Danes opens up about REJECTING the role of Rose in “Titanic” and how she has zero regret
- VIDEO: Beyonce finally sent her Ivy Park/Adidas collection to Kim Kardashian after weeks of jokes that none of the Kardashians had be given anything
- Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth FINALIZE divorce…which was apparently simple since they have no kids and a prenup
- VIDEO: Kelly Ripa auditioning to be one of Shakira’s backup dancers for Super Bowl?
- BOTH Networks, CBS & NBC, that aired the very first Super Bowl in 1967 accidentally TAPED OVER the historic recordings…and the ONLY known recording was taped by a fan….and the NFL has threatened to SUE the family if they do anything with it
- VIDEO: Shaq’s tearful monologue about Kobe Bryant…reveals he hadn’t spoken to him since Kobe’s last game in 2016
- PICS: Ocotomom posted a pic of her octuplets on their 11th birthday!
- If you need a smile…the Jon Bon Jovi singer is back, this time on a park bench!
/