Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/30/20)

- PICS: Ciara and Russell Wilson are EXPECTING AGAIN! This is Ciara’s 3rd child and Russell’s 2nd. CONGRATS!
- Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, issues a statement and it’s crushing…all our strength is with their family
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
- PICS: The 49ers are already in Miami for the Super Bowl…partying!
- Chuck Norris was Jessica Simpson’s ACTING COACH when she did “Barney the Dinosaur” and his advice, “Channel Denzel Washington”
- Michael Strahan says it was tense working with Kelly Ripa and she wouldn’t take his MEETINGS!
- PICS: Bill Gates’ 23-year-old daughter is engaged!
- VIDEO: Kobe Bryant granted over 200 Make-A-Wish dreams over his 20 year career
- Billie Eilish to perform at the 2020 OSCARS
- Kourtney Kardashian QUITTING KUWTK…here’s what we know
- Pretty sure this is the next bop….a 4 year old wrote a song about dinosaurs & it’s an instant classic
Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP
— Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020