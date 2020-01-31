Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/31/20)

  • Can you guess the MOST ARRESTED CELEBRITY of all time??? It’s none other than Martin Sheen who’s been arrested 66 times all for civil disobedience! DMX came in at #3 and Linsday Lohan tied with Tekashi 6ix9ine as 7th on the list!
  • Wait? Did Taylor Swift SKIP the Grammy’s because they wouldn’t guarantee her a win???
  • Brad Pitt has hired an Oscar stragetist and a SPEECH WRITER which explains why he’s been so funny this awards season
  • PICS: No one could stop talking about Jennifer Lopez’s and Shakira’s total different style looks at the Super Bowl presser
  • Paul Ruben wants to make a “DARK” Pee-wee Herman movie about addiction, drugs, fame and yodeling
  • Justin Bieber is holding strong to his stache

MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA

  • Justin Timberlake once kissed Jessica Simpson and then immediately texted Ryan Gosling to tell him he had won the BET THEY MADE when they were 12 years old!
  • America’s FAVORITE Super Bowl Halftime Show was Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Lady Gaga! See everyone on the list
  • Shania Twain says MARRIAGE to her ex-husband’s mistress’s ex-husband is “so beautifully twisted”…can you figure that one out???
  • VIDEO: Eminem honors 50 Cent at his Walk of Fame ceremony
  • Dua Lipa’s new song “Physical”

 

 

