Brides-to-be and their entourages showed up as early as 2am to beat the line and get in to buy wedding dresses for $150. All proceeds from this event go back to the organization Brides for a Cause which gives back to other area nonprofits. Since the event originally began, they’ve raised over a million dollars! Sophia and the MOViN Street Team had a blast meeting all of the future brides and their entourages today!