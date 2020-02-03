Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/3/20)

  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme totally stole the show with her performance at Super Bowl! [FULL SHOW SCROLL DOWN] J Lo definitely got POLITICAL in the performance
  • Shakira’s tongue is winning the internet!

  • Beyonce & Jay Z stayed SEATED during The National Anthem performed by Demi Lovato
  • Here are the BEST SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS according to Thrillist
  • VIDEO: Halsey went off on a guy who just kept yelling her ex, G-Eazy’s, name during a show, “I will kick your [effing] ass, test me. I will kick your ass out the [effing] club.”
  • 3 years ago a guy randomly threw a Super Bowl party for THE HOMELESS and this year he hosted parties in 20 cities!
  • VIDEO: Lebron James leads Kobe Bryant tribute with Usher and Boys II Men….and it was beautifully heartbreaking. Here’s a close look at Lebron’s new Kobe tattoo

  • Joaquin Phoenix won BEST ACTOR at the BAFTAs and used his time to call for an end to systemic racism
  • Pamela Anderson is calling it quits after a full 12 DAYS OF MARRIAGE
  • Jessica Biel posts SWEET BIRTHDAY MESSAGE for Justin Timberlake…so it looks like they are moving past that whole cheating thing

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only