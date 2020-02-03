Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/3/20)

- VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme totally stole the show with her performance at Super Bowl! [FULL SHOW SCROLL DOWN] J Lo definitely got POLITICAL in the performance
- Shakira’s tongue is winning the internet!
This is the #PepsiHalftime moment I didn’t know I needed.
We have no choice but to stan Shakira. #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/g3A0ooPlmL
— Braddington (@bradwhipple) February 3, 2020
- Beyonce & Jay Z stayed SEATED during The National Anthem performed by Demi Lovato
- Here are the BEST SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS according to Thrillist
- VIDEO: Halsey went off on a guy who just kept yelling her ex, G-Eazy’s, name during a show, “I will kick your [effing] ass, test me. I will kick your ass out the [effing] club.”
- 3 years ago a guy randomly threw a Super Bowl party for THE HOMELESS and this year he hosted parties in 20 cities!
- VIDEO: Lebron James leads Kobe Bryant tribute with Usher and Boys II Men….and it was beautifully heartbreaking. Here’s a close look at Lebron’s new Kobe tattoo
- Joaquin Phoenix won BEST ACTOR at the BAFTAs and used his time to call for an end to systemic racism
- Pamela Anderson is calling it quits after a full 12 DAYS OF MARRIAGE
- Jessica Biel posts SWEET BIRTHDAY MESSAGE for Justin Timberlake…so it looks like they are moving past that whole cheating thing