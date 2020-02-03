Second Date Update PODCAST: Sushi With Ketchup

You can find out a lot about a person when you go out to dinner with them… You can tell about their manners… you can learn any FOOD allergies… and you can find out, that depending on what they eat, that you may NEVER want to see them as long as you live… that’s what happened to one of our listeners… at least he THINKS that’s the problem. We’ll find out if it is, in your 2nd date update here.

