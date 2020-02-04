Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/4/20)

View this post on Instagram

“This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family,” insists Kanye West of the otherworldly oasis he and wife @kimkardashian crafted alongside #AD100 designer @axelvervoordt. One might wonder about the challenges of raising four small children in such a pristine, cream-colored environment, but Kim and Kanye are quick to point out that the house is eminently kid-friendly. Above, the family is pictured in a room devoted exclusively to a gargantuan, creature-like soft sculpture fashioned by artist Isabel Rower. Asked whether the space is a playroom or an art installation, Kanye demurs: “Everything we do is an art installation *and* a playroom.” . Visit the link in our profile to take a tour of the home. Photo by @jackie_nickerson; text by @mayer.rus