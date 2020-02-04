Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/4/20)

  • PICS: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially finished their mansion renovations….and the results are creepier than anyone expected! There is an entire room dedicated to this “soft sculpture” [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]

“This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family,” insists Kanye West of the otherworldly oasis he and wife @kimkardashian crafted alongside #AD100 designer @axelvervoordt. One might wonder about the challenges of raising four small children in such a pristine, cream-colored environment, but Kim and Kanye are quick to point out that the house is eminently kid-friendly. Above, the family is pictured in a room devoted exclusively to a gargantuan, creature-like soft sculpture fashioned by artist Isabel Rower. Asked whether the space is a playroom or an art installation, Kanye demurs: “Everything we do is an art installation *and* a playroom.” . Visit the link in our profile to take a tour of the home. Photo by @jackie_nickerson; text by @mayer.rus

  • PICS/VIDEOS: Kylie Jenner threw a $100,000 2nd birthday party for their daughter Stormi….and I’m pretty sure this would have scared the crap out of me as a child!

  • Last night on “The Bachelor”, the remaining ladies did a photoshoot with one of them getting chosen for the cover of Cosmo…BUT Cosmo ditched the cover because of her ties with “WHITE LIVES MATTER”
  • Justin Bieber said his drug use got to a point that his security team would CHECK HIS PULSE when he was sleeping to make sure he was alive
  • WHAT? Did Jay Z actually PRESSURE Jennifer Lopez to take the political statements OUT of her halftime show????? …..Jennifer Lopez posted a behind-the-scenes video featuring her and her daughter moments before the show

  • Shannen Doherty reveals she has STAGE 4 CANCER
  • Adam Sandler just got a 4 PICTURE DEAL with Netflix
  • PICS: Lady Gaga has a new boyfriend that is an INVESTOR, Harvard grad, and runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s ground-breaking Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy
  • PICS: G. Eazy and Meghan Thee Stallion are officially hooking up
  • PICS: John Stamos recreated that “Ghost” pottery scene with his wife…but they were more cute than sexy
  • Dunkaroos are COMING BACK

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
