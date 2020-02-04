Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/4/20)

- PICS: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially finished their mansion renovations….and the results are creepier than anyone expected! There is an entire room dedicated to this “soft sculpture” [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
“This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family,” insists Kanye West of the otherworldly oasis he and wife @kimkardashian crafted alongside #AD100 designer @axelvervoordt. One might wonder about the challenges of raising four small children in such a pristine, cream-colored environment, but Kim and Kanye are quick to point out that the house is eminently kid-friendly. Above, the family is pictured in a room devoted exclusively to a gargantuan, creature-like soft sculpture fashioned by artist Isabel Rower. Asked whether the space is a playroom or an art installation, Kanye demurs: “Everything we do is an art installation *and* a playroom.” . Visit the link in our profile to take a tour of the home. Photo by @jackie_nickerson; text by @mayer.rus
- PICS/VIDEOS: Kylie Jenner threw a $100,000 2nd birthday party for their daughter Stormi….and I’m pretty sure this would have scared the crap out of me as a child!
- Last night on “The Bachelor”, the remaining ladies did a photoshoot with one of them getting chosen for the cover of Cosmo…BUT Cosmo ditched the cover because of her ties with “WHITE LIVES MATTER”
- Justin Bieber said his drug use got to a point that his security team would CHECK HIS PULSE when he was sleeping to make sure he was alive
- WHAT? Did Jay Z actually PRESSURE Jennifer Lopez to take the political statements OUT of her halftime show????? …..Jennifer Lopez posted a behind-the-scenes video featuring her and her daughter moments before the show
All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great. ✨❤️🤍💙 #PepsiHalftime #LetsGetLoud #BornInTheUSA #SuperBowlLIV | Captured by @jasonbergh
- Shannen Doherty reveals she has STAGE 4 CANCER
- Adam Sandler just got a 4 PICTURE DEAL with Netflix
- PICS: Lady Gaga has a new boyfriend that is an INVESTOR, Harvard grad, and runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s ground-breaking Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy
- PICS: G. Eazy and Meghan Thee Stallion are officially hooking up
- PICS: John Stamos recreated that “Ghost” pottery scene with his wife…but they were more cute than sexy
- Dunkaroos are COMING BACK