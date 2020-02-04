Credit: BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – Dump Attempt 2

SHEEEESSS BAAAACCKK!!!!! Gabriella is back for the 2nd week in a row! She has mad up her mind and she is definitely going to break up with one of her two boyfriends. Will she break up with the stable dude or the bad exciting guy?!

