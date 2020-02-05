Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/5/20)

  • Science says Robert Pattinson is the MOST HANDSOME MAN in the world
  • Joe Rogan is the HIGHEST PAID PODCASTED at $30 million….the ladies behind “My Favorite Murder” came in at #2
  • Jessica Simpson says she was suppose to star in “The Notebook” but turned it down because they wouldn’t take out the SEX SCENE
  • VIDEO: And Stormi refuses to call Kylie “mommy”
  • Jay Z and Beyonce sitting during The National Anthem WASN’T A PROTEST….it just “happened”
  • Madonna offered Meghan Markle & Prince Harry her Central Park apartment since Canada is so “boring”

  • Jennifer Lopez & Shakira’s song catalog had an 893% bump in sales after the Super Bowl
  • If you were waiting, Camila Cabello is BACK on Instagram
  • PICS: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson playing around in their underwear on Instagram
  • Harrison Ford is COMING BACK for “Indiana Jones 5″…which is not a reboot
  • VIDEO: Just Lizzo on a mechanical bull to announce she’s playing at the Houston Rodeo

