Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/6/20)

  • Taylor Swift fans are convinced she’s ENGAGED after she was spotted wearing a huge rock in her new Netflix documentary

  • Jessica Simpson opens up about a tummy tuck that almost KILLED HER & being so self conscious about her body she would shower with a t-shirt on!
  • Kirk Douglas PASSES at the age of 103 years old…read Catherine Zeta-Jones’ TRIBUTE to her father-in-law
  • Kim Kardashian reveals her daughter Chicago FELL OUT of the highchair and “cut her whole face”
  • If you love organization, prepare to drool over Chrissy Teigen’s PANTRY 
  • VIDEO: Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson posted a cute video of her 3 month old baby’s first flip & mommy shamers are not having it
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez posted the sweetest video of her and Shakira celebrating right after their performance
  • Prince Harry & Prince William “didn’t leave on GOOD TERMS by any means”
  • Shannen Doherty opens up about why she kept her breast cancer recurrence a SECRET
  • Vanessa Bryant posts sweet tribute to Kobe…she also shared PICS & VIDEO of Gianna’s school retiring her number….and Shareef O’Neal, Shaq’s son, got a Kobe TATTOO

  • This acrobat just set a record for climbing the most stairs…with his head!

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
