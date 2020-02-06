Brooke’s Go Red for Women Make-Over…or Make-Under??? [VIDEO IN LINK]

This Friday, February 7th, is National Go Red for Women Day! That means we all need to don our best red outfits to bring awareness to the #1 killer of women in this country.

Heart health, for Brooke, is a family affair! She enlisted her 5 and 3 year old to help make her over…or make her under…however you want to look at it. Watch, giggle, and REMEMBER to wear your RED!!!

This is also your reminder to Go Red this Friday and encourage your family to do the same. It is never too early to start making healthier choices for you and your family. Your life actually depends on it.

1 out of 3 women – mothers, sisters, friends – will lose her life to heart disease or stroke. That’s an average of one death every 40 seconds. But we can change that by taking a stand and inspiring women to put themselves first and prioritizing their heart health. Most forms of cardiovascular disease are preventable

Here’s how you can support the community on Wear Red Day!