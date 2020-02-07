Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/7/20)

- The Oscars SWAG BAGS are worth $225,000 this year and include a brain sensor, a urine collection system and a 12-day cruise on a yacht with butler service, two helicopters, and a spa!!
- Welp, Post Malone has a new face tattoo
- Gayle King ADDRESSES the 2003 INTERVIEW CLIP about Kobe Bryant with Kobe that has celebrities including Snoop Dogg, LeBron James, and 50 Cent attacking her!
- PICS: Jennifer Aniston seen leaving dinner moments after ex John Mayer
- Kevin Hart’s SOLID ADVICE, “You can’t be married to your career and date your family.”
- PICS: Well hello John Mulaney! The internet thinks he looks like a little snack now
- Judge rules Kesha DEFAMED Dr. Luke because of a text to Lady Gaga saying he raped Katy Perry
- Kim Kardashian thinks her son Psalm is actually her father REINCARNATE
- There is finally an option to STOP AUTOPLAYING previews on Netflix!
- PICS: Matthew Perry says “big news coming…” any guesses????
- Bad Lip Reading debuts “NFL 2020”