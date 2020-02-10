Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/10/20)

  • OMG Janelle Monet’s hooded gown took over 600 HOURS to make & was covered in 170,000 crystals! [SCROLL DOWN FOR OPENING PERFORMANCE] Here is EVERY RED CARPET LOOK

  • THE RAZZIE nominations are out & “Cats” leads with 9 including Worst Picture, Worst Actor & Worst Actress
  • PICS: Russell Wilson debuted a new hairdo and the internet was ruthless!
  • Steve Martin & Chris Rock hold nothing back during the OSCARS OPENING & we love it!

  • “Parasite” DOMINATES the Oscars, makes Best Picture history, & the director wins the hearts of everyone!
  • Fans are DEMANDING Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell host next year’s Oscars after their HILARIOUS PRESENTING
  • VIDEO: Adam Sandler hilariously hit back at the Oscars for snubbing him!
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber gave a fan $100,000 for her mental health advocacy
  • Bill Nye legit worked the runway in NY!

  • PICS: Natalie Portman had the names of all the female directors that weren’t nominated for the Oscars embroidered on her cape!
  • Netflix led the Oscar nominations with 24 but was almost SHUT OUT, taking home only 2 awards
  • “Peanut Butter Falcon” star, Zack Gottsagen becomes FIRST OSCAR PRESENTER with Down Syndrome
  • Jennifer Lopez hits back at critics who say the Halftime show was TOO SEXY, “It Was a Celebration of Women and Latino Culture’
  • VIDEO: Oprah emotionally responds to the Gayle King drama telling the world her best friend is not doing ok
  • Snoop Dogg now says he DID NOT THREATEN Gayle King…even though he literally said, “Respect the family and back off, [B-word], before we come get you.”
  • Pamela Anderson’s husband broke up with her VIA TEXT
  • Courteney Cox’s daughter went to her first formal & Courteney couldn’t get over how much things have changed…

 

