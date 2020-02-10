Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/10/20)

- OMG Janelle Monet’s hooded gown took over 600 HOURS to make & was covered in 170,000 crystals! [SCROLL DOWN FOR OPENING PERFORMANCE] Here is EVERY RED CARPET LOOK
- THE RAZZIE nominations are out & “Cats” leads with 9 including Worst Picture, Worst Actor & Worst Actress
- PICS: Russell Wilson debuted a new hairdo and the internet was ruthless!
- Steve Martin & Chris Rock hold nothing back during the OSCARS OPENING & we love it!
- “Parasite” DOMINATES the Oscars, makes Best Picture history, & the director wins the hearts of everyone!
- Fans are DEMANDING Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell host next year’s Oscars after their HILARIOUS PRESENTING
- VIDEO: Adam Sandler hilariously hit back at the Oscars for snubbing him!
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber gave a fan $100,000 for her mental health advocacy
- Bill Nye legit worked the runway in NY!
please tell me what designer had bill nye walking im crying pic.twitter.com/3ZSyCxcBNv
— big t (@miuyorker) February 7, 2020
- PICS: Natalie Portman had the names of all the female directors that weren’t nominated for the Oscars embroidered on her cape!
- Netflix led the Oscar nominations with 24 but was almost SHUT OUT, taking home only 2 awards
- “Peanut Butter Falcon” star, Zack Gottsagen becomes FIRST OSCAR PRESENTER with Down Syndrome
- Jennifer Lopez hits back at critics who say the Halftime show was TOO SEXY, “It Was a Celebration of Women and Latino Culture’
- VIDEO: Oprah emotionally responds to the Gayle King drama telling the world her best friend is not doing ok
- Snoop Dogg now says he DID NOT THREATEN Gayle King…even though he literally said, “Respect the family and back off, [B-word], before we come get you.”
- Pamela Anderson’s husband broke up with her VIA TEXT
- Courteney Cox’s daughter went to her first formal & Courteney couldn’t get over how much things have changed…