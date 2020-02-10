Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Rent a Car Ripoff

Jubal calls a woman and tells her the renal car she used for a business trip is overdue by a month… the problem?? She says she already returned the car WEEKS AGO… But hey, that doesn’t matter to Jubal… Because he can spot a liar from a MILE away… and now she’s going to pay in your Phone Tap below!

Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only