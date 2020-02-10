Jubal calls a woman and tells her the renal car she used for a business trip is overdue by a month… the problem?? She says she already returned the car WEEKS AGO… But hey, that doesn’t matter to Jubal… Because he can spot a liar from a MILE away… and now she’s going to pay in your Phone Tap below!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Rent a Car Ripoff
Jubal calls a woman and tells her the renal car she used for a business trip is overdue by a month… the problem?? She says she already returned the car WEEKS AGO… But hey, that doesn’t matter to Jubal… Because he can spot a liar from a MILE away… and now she’s going to pay in your Phone Tap below!