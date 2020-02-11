Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/11/20)

  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 18-year-old daughter is following in the footsteps of her father, grandfather, and great-grandfather…she’s officially signed with the WWE and has started training!

  • PICS: New mom trend….Amber Rose got a face tattoo of her sons’ names
  • PICS: Vanessa Bryant posts about her grief,  “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me.”
  • PICS: WOW! Adele really has lost a lot of weight!
  • Dallas stripper who went viral for falling 15 FEET OFF THE POLE has her jaw wired shut!
  • VIDEO: A 14-year-old girl said she wanted Aaron Rodgers to bring her 400 popsicles in an “after surgery” videos….and Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick ACTUALLY DELIVERED!
  • Is this really the FAKE RESUME that Lori Loughlin’s daughter used to get into USC????
  • PICS: Justin Bieber is taking a hard stance on the stache (flip to 2nd pic)
  • Sam Smith retweeted a kid that was doing karaoke in a department singing “Too Good at Goodbyes”

 

 

 

