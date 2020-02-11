What would you do if your cute co-worker butt-dials you and you overhear them talking about how sexy you are? Well, if your first instinct is to call them in an Awkward Tuesday Phone Call then you must be DESPERATE for advice on what to do, and that’s the situation Max is in!
PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – The Butt Dial
What would you do if your cute co-worker butt-dials you and you overhear them talking about how sexy you are? Well, if your first instinct is to call them in an Awkward Tuesday Phone Call then you must be DESPERATE for advice on what to do, and that’s the situation Max is in!