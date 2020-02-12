Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/12/20)

  • Dwyane Wade’s candid talk with Ellen about his transgender daughter brought us to tears, “I looked at her and said ‘You are a leader.'”
  • And Gabrielle Union TWEETED a video to reintroduce us to her daughter Zaya

  • PICS: Selena Gomez’s new curly LOB is definitely copy worthy
  • VIDEO: DJ Khaled has a “theory” on that #BroomStickChallenge
  • Kobe Bryant and Gianna have been LAID TO REST…there will be a PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE at the Staples Center on February 24
  • PICS: If you want to know what having a baby is really like, check out Ashley Graham’s post about adult diapers post birth
  • PICS: Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston look exactly the same in this pic
  • Macaulay Culkin Is defending Michael Jackson, and his own hobby of STEALING SPOONS
  • If you didn’t know, Janet Jackson’s nipple is THE REASON we have YouTube
  • Demi Lovato got a powerful new tattoo

I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having. Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! 🖤🕊💉 ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

