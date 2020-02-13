Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/13/20)

  • VIDEO: Uh…a female reporter asked Jim Carrey if he had any bucket list items, and he told her, quote, “Just you.”
  • VIDEO: A new clip of Billie Eilish’s “James Bond” theme, “No Time to Die“‘
  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting their FIRST BABY, 9 months after their wedding…although it hasn’t been confirmed
  • PICS: Salma Hayek spilled water all over Eminem at The Oscars…and this story deserves it’s own award

  • Does Jameela Jamil from “The Good Place” have Munchausen Syndrome, where someone makes themselves SICK FOR ATTENTION??? She’s had cancer twice, was born partially deaf, has been hit by 2 cars, chased by killer bees…and that’s just the beginning!
  • Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie top the list of celebrity couple’s people want BACK TOGETHER… Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield . . . Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron . . . and Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder rounded out the top 5
  • Eric Stonestreet  dressed as Fizbo the Clown for the last time on “Modern Family” last night…and his TWITTER POST about it is so sweet!
  • Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have their 3rd BABY
  • 37 facts about Netflix’s “Sex Education” that will make you want to BINGE WATCH all over again
  • HAPPY GALENTINE’S DAY! In honor, here’s the clip that started it all

  • VIDEO: Snoop Dogg has officially apologized to Gayle King saying he overreacted
  • There was a time Gene Simmons got a SWAT team called to a hotel because he was so upset with room service he threatened to blow the place up
  • Jeff Bezos bought a $165 million LA love shack…the Warner Estate which has terraces, guest houses, a tennis court, and a golf course

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only