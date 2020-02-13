Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/13/20)

- VIDEO: Uh…a female reporter asked Jim Carrey if he had any bucket list items, and he told her, quote, “Just you.”
- VIDEO: A new clip of Billie Eilish’s “James Bond” theme, “No Time to Die“‘
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting their FIRST BABY, 9 months after their wedding…although it hasn’t been confirmed
- PICS: Salma Hayek spilled water all over Eminem at The Oscars…and this story deserves it’s own award
In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him. pic.twitter.com/BkU7wSmSus
— Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) February 12, 2020
- Does Jameela Jamil from “The Good Place” have Munchausen Syndrome, where someone makes themselves SICK FOR ATTENTION??? She’s had cancer twice, was born partially deaf, has been hit by 2 cars, chased by killer bees…and that’s just the beginning!
- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie top the list of celebrity couple’s people want BACK TOGETHER… Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield . . . Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron . . . and Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder rounded out the top 5
- Eric Stonestreet dressed as Fizbo the Clown for the last time on “Modern Family” last night…and his TWITTER POST about it is so sweet!
- Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have their 3rd BABY
- 37 facts about Netflix’s “Sex Education” that will make you want to BINGE WATCH all over again
- HAPPY GALENTINE’S DAY! In honor, here’s the clip that started it all
- VIDEO: Snoop Dogg has officially apologized to Gayle King saying he overreacted
- There was a time Gene Simmons got a SWAT team called to a hotel because he was so upset with room service he threatened to blow the place up
- Jeff Bezos bought a $165 million LA love shack…the Warner Estate which has terraces, guest houses, a tennis court, and a golf course