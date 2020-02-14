Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/14/20)

- PICS: Here’s the first look at Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit…excited or eh?
- PICS: Orlando Bloom’s got his son’s name in morse code tattooed on his arm…except it’s spelled wrong
- VIDEO: HGTV’s “House Hunters” features their first ever THROUPLE
- PICS: Kylie Jenner accuses her hair stylists of chopping all her hair off
- Here’s all you need to know about Netflix’s NEW DATING SHOW, “Love is Blind”, where 30 singles flirt and propose to each other by only hearing the other’s voice
- VIDEO: OMG Jesse Tyler Ferguson is hosting a new edition of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and I’m sooo excited!
- PICS: The Parks & Rec ladies reunited to celebrate Galentine’s and we are so here for it!
- Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” is officially HERE…do you love the new James Bond theme???
- Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s APOLOGY
- PICS: Lady Gaga bleached her eyebrows and it is lewk
- Russell Crowe trying to stay out spotlight until he LOSES WEIGHT
- VIDEO: Will Ferrell got lost in Switzerland while filming the movie “Downhill” & had to be rescued!