Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/14/20)

  • PICS: Here’s the first look at Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit…excited or eh?

  • PICS: Orlando Bloom’s got his son’s name in morse code tattooed on his arm…except it’s spelled wrong
  • VIDEO: HGTV’s “House Hunters” features their first ever THROUPLE
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner accuses her hair stylists of chopping all her hair off
  • Here’s all you need to know about Netflix’s NEW DATING SHOW, “Love is Blind”, where 30 singles flirt and propose to each other by only hearing the other’s voice
  • VIDEO: OMG Jesse Tyler Ferguson is hosting a new edition of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and I’m sooo excited!
  • PICS: The Parks & Rec ladies reunited to celebrate Galentine’s and we are so here for it!
  • Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” is officially HERE…do you love the new James Bond theme???

  • Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s APOLOGY
  • PICS: Lady Gaga bleached her eyebrows and it is lewk
  • Russell Crowe trying to stay out spotlight until he LOSES WEIGHT
  • VIDEO: Will Ferrell got lost in Switzerland while filming the movie “Downhill” & had to be rescued!

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
