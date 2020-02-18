Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/18/20)

  • Taylor Swift’s dad is safe after FIGHTING OFF burglar he found in his $4 million penthouse!
  • Constance Wu worked undercover one night in a stripclub to prepare for the movie “Hustlers”…and she made $600!
  • Steph Curry is definitely having a good time on vaca with Ayesha Curry…I mean a really good time

  • PICS: Billie Eilish covers Vogue & talks about pop stardom, “I realize now that it’s everything I ever wanted.”
  • Drew Carey BREAKS SILENCE after the TRAGIC MURDER of his ex-fiance & Hollywood therapist, Amie Harwick
  • VIDEO: Lizzo covers Harry Style’s “Adore You” and busted out the flute!
  • PICS: Sharon Osbourne takes her hair totally white….Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour due to ILLNESS
  • VIDEO: Madonna was in a band called The Breakfast Club
  • Was James Brown KILLED? Prosecutor may open new investigation into singer’s 2006 death

 

