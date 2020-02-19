Ben Affleck on Alcoholism and the ‘Biggest Regret’ of His Life

There’s no question that Ben Affleck is a gifted actor, writer and story-teller… but nobody’s perfect. He’s been candid in the past about his faults and oftentimes struggled to sound sincere when admitting them, but once again Affleck is opening up about his struggles with substance abuse, alcoholism and his split with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic,” Ben Affleck told the New York Times in a recent interview. “The next drink will not be different.”

On his third trip to rehab:

“Relapse is embarrassing, obviously. I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest.”

And of course – his split with Garner.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

