Credit: YouTube

Ben Affleck on Alcoholism and the ‘Biggest Regret’ of His Life

There’s no question that Ben Affleck is a gifted actor, writer and story-teller… but nobody’s perfect. He’s been candid in the past about his faults and oftentimes struggled to sound sincere when admitting them, but once again Affleck is opening up about his struggles with substance abuse, alcoholism and his split with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic,” Ben Affleck told the New York Times in a recent interview. “The next drink will not be different.”

On his third trip to rehab:

“Relapse is embarrassing, obviously. I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest.”

And of course – his split with Garner.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Read the full interview & see more HERE.

In the meantime… let’s enjoy some of his best moments on screen!

Cheers,
Justin 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only