Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/19/20)

#WELLNESSWEEK @marniealton @mbodybymarniealton This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task. We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me. Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother. She also is the most amazing person. She is poetry in a human being. The best heart. Her priorities are in the right place. She is humorous and so so so knowledgeable about our bodies. I love her. Inside and out. Her classes are always booked up and we all love to run to her for her spirit and leadership for all things healthy. We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane! Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if your looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine.