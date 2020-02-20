Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/20/20)

  • Steven Spielberg’s 23 year old daughter is launching a career in the ADULT FILM INDUSTRY, says her parents are, quote, “intrigued [but] not upset” about her new career path. She’s also engaged to a 47-year-old professional dart player!
  • Is Rihanna dropping a SURPRISE ALBUM on her birthday?????
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian West taking sexy selfies…while Kanye ignores her and eats his KFC

  • Prince Harry (can we say Prince anymore?) & Meghan Markle will officially END ROYAL DUTIES on March 31st
  • Rapper Pop Smoke may have been KILLED over gang ties & that it wasn’t a robbery gone wrong
  • Demi Lovato says she would WORK OUT ALL DAY before er relapse
  • 10-year-old Jung Hyeon-jun from “Parasite” watched the “Oscars from home in South Korea…and his reaction to winning is the cutest!

  • Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are teaming up for a DARK COMEDY, “The Shrink Next Door”
  • Disney might be REBOOTING “Planet of the Apes” again!
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner mom shamed for letting her 2 year old wear hoop earrings
  • You discover your FAVORITE BAND at the age of 13!
  • Justin Bieber collaborates with Florida Georgia Line for a country remix of “Yummy”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

