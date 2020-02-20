Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/20/20)

- Steven Spielberg’s 23 year old daughter is launching a career in the ADULT FILM INDUSTRY, says her parents are, quote, “intrigued [but] not upset” about her new career path. She’s also engaged to a 47-year-old professional dart player!
- Is Rihanna dropping a SURPRISE ALBUM on her birthday?????
- PICS: Kim Kardashian West taking sexy selfies…while Kanye ignores her and eats his KFC
JPG & KFC pic.twitter.com/tlmMZq2LAX
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2020
- Prince Harry (can we say Prince anymore?) & Meghan Markle will officially END ROYAL DUTIES on March 31st
- Rapper Pop Smoke may have been KILLED over gang ties & that it wasn’t a robbery gone wrong
- Demi Lovato says she would WORK OUT ALL DAY before er relapse
- 10-year-old Jung Hyeon-jun from “Parasite” watched the “Oscars“ from home in South Korea…and his reaction to winning is the cutest!
PARASITE PARTY: 10-year-old #Parasite #기생충 star Jung Hyeon-jun might have been too young to go to the #Oscars – but he still enjoyed the excitement of the best picture win. #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/sbn71fJ44z
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 18, 2020
- Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are teaming up for a DARK COMEDY, “The Shrink Next Door”
- Disney might be REBOOTING “Planet of the Apes” again!
- PICS: Kylie Jenner mom shamed for letting her 2 year old wear hoop earrings
- You discover your FAVORITE BAND at the age of 13!
- Justin Bieber collaborates with Florida Georgia Line for a country remix of “Yummy”