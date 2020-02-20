Credit: YouTube

Virgin Voyages’ Cruise Ship Looks Insane

Sir Richard Branson is a madman (and must never sleep), because when he’s not busy running all of the other Virgin enterprises or spending time w/ Mariah Carey on his private island, he’s busy creating the Virgin Voyages‘ first cruise ship AND the official ‘scent’ of it as well!

Virgin Voyages will be adults only, no kids allowed. “If you’re not 18, you’re not getting on the ship,” Branson said. [Thrillist]

So what can you expect? For starters – no kids. Fitness classes, yoga options, boutique-everything, and more hot-tubs/pools than you’re picturing.

Oh, and finally a cabin that doesn’t look like a metal box stuffed w/ a couple of bunk beds.

As for bars/restaurants/entertainment — don’t you worry your pretty little heart, there’s gonna be a LOT of options — 20 of them — included with your ticket. Oh, and even TIPS and WIFI are included (finally) for you as well.

Still not sure you can imagine how this will look? Watch another video.

 

The Scarlet Lady’s itineraries will focus on the Caribbean, but future vessels will head towards Europe and may even offer world cruises. The second vessel, Valiant Lady (coming 2021), with ships three and four following in 2022 and 2023.

Ready to get started? Book your own adventure at VirginVoyages.com (and don’t forget me).

Cheers,
Justin 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only