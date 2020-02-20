Virgin Voyages’ Cruise Ship Looks Insane

Sir Richard Branson is a madman (and must never sleep), because when he’s not busy running all of the other Virgin enterprises or spending time w/ Mariah Carey on his private island, he’s busy creating the Virgin Voyages‘ first cruise ship AND the official ‘scent’ of it as well!

Virgin Voyages will be adults only, no kids allowed. “If you’re not 18, you’re not getting on the ship,” Branson said. [Thrillist]

So what can you expect? For starters – no kids. Fitness classes, yoga options, boutique-everything, and more hot-tubs/pools than you’re picturing.

Oh, and finally a cabin that doesn’t look like a metal box stuffed w/ a couple of bunk beds.

As for bars/restaurants/entertainment — don’t you worry your pretty little heart, there’s gonna be a LOT of options — 20 of them — included with your ticket. Oh, and even TIPS and WIFI are included (finally) for you as well.

Still not sure you can imagine how this will look? Watch another video.

The Scarlet Lady’s itineraries will focus on the Caribbean, but future vessels will head towards Europe and may even offer world cruises. The second vessel, Valiant Lady (coming 2021), with ships three and four following in 2022 and 2023.

Ready to get started? Book your own adventure at VirginVoyages.com (and don’t forget me).

Cheers,

—Justin