Credit: MOViN 92.5

Phone Tap PODCAST: Screech Wants Your Waitress

Hollywood super agent to the stars, “Topher Blaque” is back today… and he’s representing some HUGE D-List talent. He calls a restaurant because one of his big-name celebs has a little request.  And Topher ALWAYS delivers for his clients.  Listen to the PHONE TAP!

