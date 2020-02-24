Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/24/20)

- “Friends” REUNION SPECIAL is happening on HBO Max (which hasn’t launched yet) and each of the 6 cast members are making between $2.5 million and $3 million for it!
- Rihanna receives the President’s Award at the NCAAP Image Awards and delivers POWERFUL SPEECH, “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided.”
- Justin Bieber crashed Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” and sang
- Blue Ivy wins her FIRST MAJOR AWARD at age 8 at the NCAAP Image Awards
- Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has a MENTAL CONDITIONING COACH who advises him to avoid listening to country because, quote, “it’s so negative”
- VIDEO: Hilary Duff calls out paparazzi for TAKING PICS of her kids while they play sports at a public field…and her video gets over a million views!
- Lil Nas X crashed a wedding reception at Walt Disney World
just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD
— nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020
- Jada Pinkett Smith CONFRONTS Snoop Dogg over the Gayle King controversy
- VIDEO: Jason Momoa stars as Ozzy Osbourne in his new music video
- Kirk Douglas leaves most of his $61 MILLION fortune to charity
- John Oates from Hall & Oates has slept with THOUSANDS OF WOMEN
- Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez, “She had her BIGGEST HIT MOVIE at 50. That’s baller.”