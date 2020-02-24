Justin’s Quest Across Morocco

When you hear about a thing called “The Monkey Run” you most likely picture people wearing monkey costumes jogging around Seattle to raise money for charity, maybe a video game about monkeys, or at least something to do with an actual monkey… right?

Wrong.

This is the REAL Monkey Run Morocco – and I’m really doing it this October.

 

“We give you a start line, a finish line, some training and more or less enough time to reach said finish line. The rest is up to you.” — The Adventurists

I will be riding a 150lb, 50cc child-sized motorcycle across the Sahara Desert, Atlas Mountains and whatever else comes my way while I uncomfortably ride this little pile of junk in the most unsuitable way, place, and distance imaginable.

This is gonna be nuts – but I’m pumped.

I should mention that I’m no stranger to crazy adventures. My buddies and I rode our scooters across the US a few summers ago (and produced an Award-Winning Documentary about the trip!) and we typically take one “large” trip a year that span several states – but nothing quite like this.

Credit: YouTube

I’ll post more as I get closer to the journey, but if you’ve been inspired to do an insane challenge of your own — check out The Mongol Rally, Rickshaw Run and the several other countries where you can tackle your own Monkey Run.

Cheers,
Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
