Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/25/20)

- Vanessa Bryant gave TWO POWERFUL EULOGIES displaying unimaginable STRENGTH
- VIDEO: Shaq had the most lighthearted moment during Monday’s “Celebration of Life”, it’s a story about trying to get Kobe to pass the ball…and Michael Jordan JOKES that he’s going to have another “crying meme”
- VIDEO: Watch Beyonce open the “Celebration of Life” with a medley of “XO” and “Halo”…Beyonce FORBID PHOTOGRAPHS during the memorial
- Alicia Keys played “Moonlight Sonata” after a story about how Kobe TAUGHT HIMSELF how to play it for his wife
- Christina Aguilera PERFORMS moving “Ave Maria” tribute
- Jimmy Kimmel HOSTED the memorial, ” It seems to me that all we can do is be grateful for the time we have with them. And for the time we have left with each other. And that’s all.”
- Katy Perry thanks FIRST RESPONDERS after collapsing on “American Idol” set, “You saved me.”
- Neil deGrasse Tyson is disturbed by Elsa’s eyeballs and now we are too
Not that anybody asked, but if Elsa from "Frozen" has a Human-sized Head then she has Horse-sized Eyeballs — occupying 4x the normal volume within her cranium. I'm just sayin'. pic.twitter.com/UujtGa3z5h
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 24, 2020
- PICS: Sarah Hyland defends her “sister” Ariel Winters provocative dress at the “Modern Family” wrap party!
- PICS: Demi Lovato posted a makeup free selfie to celebrate her “booty chin”
- Hayden Panettiere says she’s “ALWAYS GOOD” after abusive boyfriend’s latest arrest
- Did you know that Elle and Dakota Fanning are related to Kate Middleton? Or that Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are distant cousins?? More celebrities that are RELATED!
- Pete Davidson “REALLY WANTED TO LEAVE” SNL because the cast makes fun of them!
- Here’s the TOP 10 MOVIES & Show of Netflix!