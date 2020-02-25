Lil Woody’s #SeattleBurgerMonth — Week 4

Did you know… it’s SEATTLE BURGER MONTH!!

Li’l Woody’s (an independent burger joint based in Seattle, WA) has been something to behold these past few weeks, because all 4 locations (Capitol Hill, Ballard, South Lake Union, or White Center) have featured masterpieces from some of Seattle’s absolute best chefs.

I hope you’ve found time to experience them in person, but if not… you can at least check them out below – just be careful not to drool on your keyboard.

WEEK 1: Chef Brady Williams (Canlis) – “Good Old Burger”

Canlis is known for its fine dining, and Williams does not disappoint with his take on a classic burger. A 28-day dry-aged grilled beef patty sits at the base of this creation. Yubeshi onions pack a piquant punch, while the American cheese, pickles, lettuce and fry sauce brings this burger home. Is it any wonder that in 2019, Williams took home a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest? – @jenisesilva

WEEK 2: Chef Eric Rivera (addo) – “Boricua Burger”

The inspiration behind my burger comes from being a Puerto Rican growing up in the Washington State. It gives me an opportunity to bring the flavors of my culture to the forefront and have people experience it for themselves. The flavors are strong, full-flavored, and are sure to elicit a different response than a typical burger. When I eat burgers, I want something memorable and to make sure it goes well with lots of sauce. – Chef @ericriveracooks

WEEK 3: Chef Logan Cox (Homer) – “The Homersapien”

Our goal for this collaboration was to showcase a lot of the flavors that inspire us at Homer. We wanted to pull a lot of our signature tastes that we serve at the restaurant and showcase them within the Lil’ Woody’s world. It’s as if Homer and Lil Woody’s came together and created a perfect hybrid! Hence the name ‘The Homersapien.’ — @theporcchopexpress

And finally –

WEEK 4 : Chef Elisabeth Kenyon (Manolin) – “Manolin Sandwich”

This beauty features aji amarillo aioli, pickled red onions, chimichurri, sliced radishes, breaded pork tenderloin cutlet on a sesame seeded bun.

NOW GO GET YOURSELF A BURGER (and feel free to bring it by the studios, thx), DANGIT.

Cheers,

—Justin