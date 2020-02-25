Credit: BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – Hemingway, Dickens and Bill

Heather has been supporting her husband Bill financially for 3 years while he concentrated in writing his book, however, it seems like Heather’s income is not enough to carry her husband’s dead weight and she needs our help to  get him to find a job!

